Suspect in deadly shooting at Planet 3 Extreme Air Park will not face charges

(1/27/2020) - The woman accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Damon Hodges at Planet 3 Extreme Air Park in Flint Township on Jan. 18 will not face charges.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announces his decision not to file charges against the 39-year-old woman accused of shooting Damon Hodges at Planet 3 Extreme Air Park.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced the decision Monday after determining the 39-year-old woman was acting in self defense of a reasonable fear Hodges may kill her or her 14-year-old son.

RELATED: Police identify man killed in Planet 3 shooting; trampoline park reopens

Leyton pointed out Hodges has a violent criminal history dating back to 1993, including domestic violence claims made by nine different people. He spent 15 years in prison for child abuse involving his 16-day-old baby, who eventually died.

Hodges also had a tumultuous relationship with the 39-year-old and her son, Leyton said.

Hodges was accused of punching the 14-year-old in the stomach and attempting to strangle him with a belt, according to previous complaints that the woman had filed with police.

On the day of the shooting, Leyton said the woman had been arguing with Hodges for much of the day over his refusal to clear snow from her car and to get himself a job.

The verbal argument continued inside an SUV in the parking lot at Planet 3 while the 14-year-old was inside the business playing with two others. Leyton said the argument turned physical in the SUV and Hodges allegedly strangled her.

The woman was able to kick open the driver's door and escape, according to Leyton. The door slammed into a vehicle parked next to the SUV and the driver of that vehicle told police he saw Hodges and the woman arguing outside.

That driver heard the woman being strangled and begging someone to call 911, but he wasn't sure whether the woman was talking to him or someone else in the SUV.

Leyton said the woman knew Hodges usually carried a knife and investigators from the Flint Township Police Department found a knife in the SUV.

After the altercation happened outside the SUV in the parking lot, Leyton said the 39-year-old went inside Planet 3 and her 14-year-old son noticed she had injuries from the assault outside.

The son then took off his jacket in front of Hodges and began to defend his mother. Leyton said a physical fight broke out inside Planet 3 involving Hodges and the 14-year-old.

During the fight, the 39-year-old woman reached into her purse, pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at Hodges. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center, where he died.

The woman and her 14-year-old son did not report any serious injuries.

Leyton said the woman's handgun was properly registered to her and she has a valid concealed pistol license to carry it.

Planet 3 has a sign on the door prohibiting handguns inside. However, Leyton said the business has to enforce that policy and violations are not against the law -- only that business' local policy.

“Violating a business’ private rule is not a violation of the law,” Leyton said.

Police arrested the woman after the shooting on Jan. 18, but she was released from custody on Jan. 21 and will not face criminal charges from the incident based on Leyton's ruling.