Suspect named in stabbing over Popeyes chicken sandwich

Updated: Tue 7:05 PM, Nov 12, 2019

OXON HILL, Md. (CNN) - Police have named a suspect in a fatal stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes.

Police have named Ricoh McClain, 30, as the suspect in a deadly stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes restaurant. (Source: Prince George's County Police Department via CNN)

Prince George’s County Police Department says they’re looking for Ricoh McClain, 30.

There is a warrant out for his arrest on charges including first- and second-degree murder.

Kevin Tyrell Davis, 28, was killed on November 4 outside the fast food restaurant. Police say he apparently cut a line for the restaurant’s re-released chicken sandwich and argued with another man who confronted him.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus