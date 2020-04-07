Suspects accused of damaging mailboxes, posting videos on social media

(4/7/2020) - Several suspects are accused of destroying mailboxes in Tuscola County and posting videos of the crimes on social media.

Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said the vandalism took place late Saturday night or Sunday morning. He called the incident "outrageous from multiple perspectives."

Beyond concerns about the alleged criminal behavior, Reene pointed out the homeowners all have to visit a home improvement store to purchase new mailboxes in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The type of behavior exhibited over the weekend is intolerable," he said in a statement.

Reene is planning to charged the suspects, who were not identified, with malicious destruction of property and violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order.

Anyone whose mailbox was damaged in Tuscola County over the weekend is asked to contact authorities as soon as possible to file a report if they haven't talked with police already.