Suspects break glass door at Target store in Mount Pleasant early Thursday

(1/9/2020) - Police are investigating a break-in at the Target store in Mount Pleasant early Thursday.

Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said an unknown number of suspects broke out a glass door at the front of the store around 2:20 a.m.

Main said the suspects had left the store before police arrived. The suspects got inside the store, but police were still investigating whether anything was stolen.

No suspect descriptions were available Thursday afternoon.

Main believes the break-in may be related to several recent early morning thefts from Target stores, including the Kochville Township location around 4 a.m. Jan. 5.

Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel said police around the Detroit area responded to three similar smash and grab break-ins on Jan. 6 and thieves got into another Target store on Dec. 27.

Thieves made off with thousands of dollars worth of mobile electronics in the Kochville Township break-in.