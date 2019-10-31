Suspects caused thousands of dollars in damage to Grand Blanc Township building

(10/31/2019) - Police are asking for the public's help finding the person or persons responsible for causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to a vacant building in Grand Blanc Township.

The damage was discovered around 4 p.m. Monday inside the building at 5191 S. Dort Highway between Maple and Hill roads.

Investigators say vandals destroyed property, sprayed graffiti on the walls and damaged a car parked outside.

Anyone who recognizes the graffiti or has information on the suspects is asked to call the Grand Blanc Township Police Department at 810-424-2736.