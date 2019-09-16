Suspects in gun theft case want don't want preliminary hearing delayed

(9/16/2019) - Three teenagers charged with stealing from a Saginaw Township gun store in August say they want their cases heard now.

Preston O'Leary and Remy Delgado are accused of breaking into Showtime Guns & Ammo in Saginaw Township and stealing 49 guns on Aug. 2.

Preston O'Leary, 18, Remy Delgado, 17, and Travontis Miller, 17, all face several charges in connection with the August 2nd break-in of Showtime Guns & Ammo in Saginaw Township.

Police say 49 guns were taken in the theft. So far only six have been recovered.

Miller, Delgado and O'Leary have been in jail since Aug. 27 and each face several charges in connection with the gun heist.

The three appear to be ready for a preliminary examination hearing scheduled for Friday, asking their respective attorneys not to waive their right to have the hearing within 21 days. The attorneys were hoping to have more time to review police reports.

"We just received the second report, so we need more time to get through the report, but we will do that between today and Friday and proceed on Friday," said Rico Neal, O'Leary's attorney.

O'Leary and Delgado were members of the Heritage High School football team when they were arrested. Delgado's attorney asked to have his client's $250,000 cash surety bond lowered.

"He would be attending Heritage High School. He has never been in trouble before. He has no prior convictions of any kind," Kelly Ellsworth said.

Judge Elian Fichtner referred to bond issue to pre-trial services for a report recommendation.

"Mr. O'Leary maintains his innocence throughout this and he is eager to have his day in court," Neal said.

Two juveniles could also face criminal charges in connections with the theft of the firearms.

Two other men are charged for receiving and concealing some of the stolen weapons. Juan Martinez, 25, will go to Ypsilanti for a forensic exam to see if he is competent to stand trial.

David Villegas, 19, who is free on bond, agreed to have his preliminary hearing waived for now. A new court date was not set.