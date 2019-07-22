Suspicious death: Girlfriend finds 45-year-old's body in fire pit

(7/22/2019) - Police are investigating how a man's body ended up in a fire pit near Ogemaw County's Elbow Lake.

Police are investigating how a man's body ended up in a fire pit on Red Oak Trail along Elbow Lake in Ogemaw County over the weekend.

The man's girlfriend found his body around 1 p.m. Saturday at a home on Red Oak Drive. Ogemaw County Sheriff Howie Hanft said the girlfriend of 45-year-old John Hensley of Prescott was concerned.

"She hadn't heard from him for a few hours, went to the lake property to find him," Hanft said.

The woman found Hensley's body in the fire pit, which is estimated to be three feet in diameter and two feet high. Police radio traffic also indicates neighbors were there as the discovery was made and put water in the fire pit as well, indicating a fire was still going.

Hanft believes Hensley and others were on the property at the fire pit several hours before his body was found.

"Friday night, there was a bonfire, relaxing, you know, nothing unusual,," he said. "They have a lake property, they camp there, they hang out there a lot, very common."

A Michigan State Police Crime Lab was called to the scene and spent several hours on site. Fire pits, homemade and those bought in stores, are common across Michigan this time of the year.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were 5,300 fire pit accidents in the U.S. in 2017.

"Usually, it's young kids, but obviously it's unusual," Hanft said. "It can be dangerous."

Investigators are hoping an autopsy to be completed Monday will provide more answers as to how Hensley ended up in the fire pit.

"We have no idea what happened. We just don't know," Hanft said. "We will learn more as we go along, but at this point it's a suspicious death. We need to figure out what happened. That's our job and we will try to do that."