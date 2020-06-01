Suspicious fires in Saginaw keep fire crews busy

Two suspicious fires have had Saginaw firefighters busy the last few days.

Today, an iconic building, the grandstand at the old Saginaw County Fairground started on fire at around 1:30pm.

"Structure fire at the fairgrounds, crews arrived to find fire in the roof area, did a pretty quick knockdown," says Saginaw Fire Chief Christopher Van Loo.

Saginaw fire crews did make quick work of the fire that started near the top of the grandstand at the former county fairgrounds on the east side of Saginaw. But plenty of water was being put on top of it to prevent hot spots from rekindling.

"We don't have a cause at this point but it does look suspicious," says Van Loo.

"We had proposed to turn this into a county park," says Roy Baldwin, CEO of One Week One Street.

Its a group that is trying to secure enough funding to turn the old fairgrounds property into a park. The group has received some funding, but is trying to lock up more.

Baldwin says this fire might help secure a grant from Housing and Urban Development, which has pledged its support for the project.

"You've got 54 acres of prime property right in the center of what we have been trying to revitalize and its basically put a hindrance on the whole city as far as revitalizing the east side of Saginaw," says Baldwin.

Baldwin says no work has been done of the project and suspects arson.

"I don't think the sun caught it on fire," he says.

On Friday night, city crews had to put out a big fire as pallets and building materials went up in flames in the parking lot of the Merrill Park Elementary School.

Van Loo doesn't believe the fires are related to protests going on around the country.

"I'm not worried at this point, we don't have any connection tied to these, we will let the investigation work its way out," says Van Loo.