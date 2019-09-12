Suspicious man approaches Carman-Ainsworth student, school warns

(9/12/2019) - Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools is warning families after a suspicious man approached a student on Linden Road in Flint Township.

The student was walking home from school on Linden Road near Shady Oaks Trail when the man pulled up in a newer model white Buick SUV and rolled down his window to speak with the student, according to a letter from the district.

The student ignored the man and continued walking home. The Flint Township Police Department began investigating the incident.

Carman-Ainsworth administrators notified all staff and bus drivers about the situation. They are warning students to remain aware of their surroundings and walk in groups while asking parents to talk with children about strangers.

Anyone who sees something suspicious should call 911 immediately.