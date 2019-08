(07/27/19) - Believe it or not, the high school football season is just around the corner. Two-a-days start on August 12, then just 2.5 weeks later the season kicks off on August 29.

Swan Valley is hungry for more wins heading into 2019.

The Vikings have made it to the final four each of the last two seasons and as Jolie Starr shows us, expectations are high once again.