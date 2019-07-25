Swanson Funeral Home owner pleads no contest, ordered to pay back $75,000

(7/25/2019) - The owner of the embattled Swanson Funeral Home in Flint pleaded no contest to a pair of felony charges and will be ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution.

O'Neil Swanson II, 58, entered his pleas Friday in Genesee County Circuit Court to charges that he failed to place money for prepaid funeral contracts in escrow. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing.

State regulators raided the funeral home in 2017, finding deplorable conditions inside. They found decomposing bodies stored outside refrigeration units and maggots on bodies in a garage.

Investigators also discovered Swanson, who lives in West Bloomfield, was selling prepaid contracts without a proper license.

Swanson Funeral Home on Martin Luther King Avenue closed soon after and bodies inside were transferred to other funeral homes around Genesee County.

A later investigation by the Michigan Attorney General's Office uncovered evidence that Swanson deposited money for prepaid funerals into business accounts. He then used it to pay for operating the funeral home and personal expenses, according to investigators.

Investigators say Swanson improperly handled 80 funeral contracts totaling more than $75,000.

Swanson initially was charged with 10 counts of contract conversion. He pleaded no contest to two felony counts of failing to escrow prepaid funeral contract funds.

Under a plea agreement, Swanson is required to pay $75,000 in restitution. If he pays in full, one felony count will be dropped and Swanson will be sentenced on the remaining count.

Funeral contract conversion carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

“This plea agreement is an effort to return the money stolen from Swanson’s customers as quickly as possible and make certain he is held accountable for his actions,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.