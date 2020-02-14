Swartz Creek Superintendent says students witnessed shooting during D.C. trip

(2/14/20) - The superintendent of Swartz Creek Community Schools said a trauma team would be brought in to help students who saw a shooting happen during a field trip to Washington, D.C.

Benjamin Mainka sent a letter to parents Thursday night and said the students and parents on the trip were okay.

He said the group of eighth-graders had been walking into a museum when the shooting happened, and chaperones quickly moved them inside.

In the letter, Mainka said, "It is sad and disheartening that such a positive experience for our children had such a terrible situation occur."

He also said counselors and a district trauma team would be on-site for students who needed support.