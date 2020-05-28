Swartz Creek day care increases health and safety protocols for coronavirus

(5/28/2020) - As coronavirus restrictions begin to ease, parents are heading back to work -- and that means kids are heading back to day care.

Honey Bear Child Care and Learning Center in Swartz Creek is increasing its health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus among children whose parents are going back to work during the pandemic.

A Genesee County day care owner says children's health and safety are being addressed as the pandemic continues -- it just requires a few more steps.

Every 45 minutes -- if not more -- the little ones at Honey Bear Child Care in Swartz Creek have to wash their hands.,

"You come in from outside, you're going to wash your hands. You did this project, you're going to wash your hands. You're going to go eat, you're going to wash your hands," owner Peggy Wittbrodt said.

Preventing the spread of germs and viruses like COVID-19 is critical to her.

"Before COVID-19, the parents would come in and sometimes sit and have breakfast with their kids. They'd go to the lockers and hang up their things, and now we have yellow markers on the floor," Wittbrodt said. "That is no one can go beyond that point."

Each child and staff member's temperatures are taken prior to entry into the building. Workspaces, toys and counters are sanitized after every use.

Cleanliness becomes a constant, especially in a setting like day care. Once the kids are in their room for the day, not much changes.

"You're in your room, you stay in your room," Wittbrodt said. "You have the same teacher and same group of friends, and other teachers cannot come in and visit like they used to."

State health experts have advised, but not required, kids older than 2 years old to wear masks in a day care setting. Wittbrodt said some do, some don't depending on the parent.

"The kids are happy the teachers are happy, it's working out great so far," she said.