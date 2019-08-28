Swartz Creek school administrators appearing on 'Good Morning America'

(8/28/2019) - Two administrators welcomed students back to class with a parody of "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

The video on YouTube went viral with more than 154,000 views in three days.

Superintendent Ben Mainka and Swartz Creek High School Principal Jim Kitchen will be bringing their act to "Good Morning America" on ABC Thursday morning. They are scheduled to appear around 8:10 a.m.

Mainka and Kitchen gained national attention in January with another viral video on YouTube announcing a snow day, which has more than 1.3 million views.