Swartz Creek student sets off firecrackers as prank inside high school

(6/7/2019) - Police and administrators are looking for the student who set off fire crackers inside Swartz Creek High School while students were being dismissed on Friday.

Superintendent Ben Mainka said students who heard the firecrackers naturally were frightened, so the district is treating the incident very seriously.

Administrators are working with the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County to investigate the incident. Police are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident to identify whoever was involved.

Mainka said the district "will be issuing the most stringent consequences to any person involved." The district will not tolerate those types of pranks, he said.