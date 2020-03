(02/29/20- Last fall, ABC 12 first brought you the story of Aaliyah Lee.

The 17 year old from Swartz Creek was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

As she fought the disease-- one of her biggest wishes was to graduate from high school.

That's when the community and school district stepped up to make that wish come true.

Aaliyah was able to graduate at a special ceremony-- last September.

The teen passed away Thursday at home. She was 17 years old.