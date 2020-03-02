Swatting incident leads to rude awakening for Lapeer County couple

(3/2/2020) - A Lapeer County couple got a rude awakening early Saturday with police surrounding their residence.

The incident turned out to be a prank, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.

Someone called Michigan State Police around 4:30 a.m. claiming to be a 12-year-old girl. She claimed her uncle was armed with a long gun inside a residence in a Mayfield Township neighborhood.

The girl named the legal homeowner as her uncle and told police he was threatening to shoot people. Michigan State Police dispatchers heard the girl crying and screaming, "Don't shoot me."

At 4:33 a.m., the dispatcher on the phone with the girl heard several loud bangs in the background and the girl screaming, "Please don't shoot me again."

Police surrounded the residence, but they couldn't see or hear anything happening inside. Investigators called the homeowner at 4:42 a.m. He told police that he was asleep with his wife and nothing was happening.

The residents both came outside voluntarily and talked with deputies. Police found no criminal activity happening inside.

The sheriff's office says the incident was a case of swatting, which is a prank in which someone calls 911 to report a violent crime in progress to draw a significant emergency response.

No arrests were made and nobody was injured. Police were still trying to identify the prank caller on Monday and bring them to justice.