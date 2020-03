(3/3/2020) - A long-time swimming coach from Isabella County is now charged with a sex crime.

David Alsager was arraigned Tuesday morning on one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in a Mount Pleasant courtroom.

The 66-year-old is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl. Investigators have not disclosed specifics of the allegations.

If convicted, Alsager faces up to 15 years in prison.