Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village is launching new programs in 2020

(01/05/19) - Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village is launching exciting, new programming for Flint area youth in 2020 after a spectacular 2019 season.

New programs include robotics, photography and more. Returning programs also include elite soccer, basketball, gymnastics, football, musical theater and more.

Former professional basketball player, hall of fame inductee and MVP, Coach Linnell Jones-McKenney, stopped by the ABC12 studio Sunday to invite the public to sign up. As current program director of SBEV she's committed to positively impacting the youth.

Sign up today by visiting SBEV.org or call 810-893-6098. SBEV is located at 4119 North Saginaw St.

