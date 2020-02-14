T-Shirt fundraiser will help Saginaw K9 Deebo recover from stabbing

(2/14/20) - A t-shirt fundraiser was set up for a Saginaw Police K9 who was stabbed while working.

The Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association said it received several requests for the #DeeboStrong shirts.

According to police, K9 Deebo was stabbed in the head last weekend during a hostage situation at a Saginaw home.

Investigators said officers then shot and killed the suspect who was later identified as 48-year-old Zane Blaisdell.

The Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association is a non-profit group that covers all of the costs for K9 units in the area.

It said Saginaw Knitting Mills helped create the #DeeboStrong shirt and sweatshirts.

The T-Shirts cost $10 to $12, and hoodie sweatshirts were also available for $25 to $27.

Organizers said shipping was also available for $5, and if the shipping ended up costing less than $5, they would refund the difference.

They said advance orders for the shirts and sweatshirts would be accepted through February 19, 2020.

Anyone interested in the fundraiser could click here to learn more or place an order.

