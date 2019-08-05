T.J. Maxx closing Flint store, moving to new Fenton location

(8/5/2019) - Flint's loss is Fenton's gain.

T.J. Maxx announced Monday that it plans to close its store near Center and Lapeer roads in Flint and reopen in a new location at the the Silver Lake Village retail center in Fenton.

The switch will be completed by Aug. 15.

“Our newest store in Fenton will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices T.J.Maxx is known for,” said Tim Miner, president of T.J.Maxx.

The new Fenton location at Silver Lake Village on Leroy Street in Fenton occupies about 22,000-square-feet with discounted fashion, accessories, jewelry, home items, beauty, pet products, toys and more.

Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

A grand opening of the Fenton location is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 15. The first 500 customers that day will receive a free reusable shopping bag.