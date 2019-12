(12/07/19) - It's a celebration of the past and the future. Brandon Coder, founder of BeatsXBeers, is back with another event in Flint.

Corder says it's a celebration of the year, a pre-New Year's eve party.

It's happening inside of a large luxury car garage.

The event is located at 1111 James Cole Blvd in Flint and is happening from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at BeatsXBeers.com.