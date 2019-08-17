TRACKING: Severe storms possible Sunday afternoon in Mid-Michigan

It's another big summer weekend across Mid-Michigan. For those planning on being outdoors, please incorporate a way to get weather information into your plans. Severe storms are possible Sunday afternoon.

A few isolated showers will be possible first thing in the morning along the I-69 corridor. Everyone else will see just a mix of sun and clouds with a southwest wind increasing to 10-20 mph. These winds will help bring us temperatures in the middle 80s rather quickly with a nice dose of humidity. These two ingredients are what the storms will need to fire off into the afternoon.

By Sunday afternoon we'll notice a line of storms form on the west side of the state. This line will advance east very quickly over the next couple of hours. As it does so we will see the storms rapidly intensify as they feed off the hot humid air in place. At this point some of the storms could become severe with wind gusting in excess of 60 mph as they quickly move east. Flint and the Tri-Cities can expect the storms between 1-4pm.

Once this line of storms races east, the severe threat will die down. However, some additional showers and storms could develop into the rest of the afternoon and evening.