Table & Tap in Flint closes to make room for a new restaurant

A popular mid-Michigan restaurant shuts down unexpectedly. Table and Tap has been a downtown staple in Flint for the past few years, but not anymore.

Philip Shaltz opened this restaurant six years ago and has helped grow the area around the eatery. Now, he's looking at a new venture for this popular destination.

Shaltz tells us closing the restaurant in its current form was a difficult decision, but he wants to take the restaurant in a different direction.

Shaltz expressed his thanks to all the many customers who've visited the downtown eatery.

There are plans underway on a new venture, which should be announced in the next couple of weeks. He says the plan is to be open in a month or two.

