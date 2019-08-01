(08/01/19) - Disc Dogs of Michigan hosts world qualifying competition

It's a doggy take over in Davison this weekend. Dogs from several states are heading to Michigan for a big competition. There’s going to be dogs catching Frisbees and dogs jumping off the dock into the pool.

"It's a lot of fun,” Scott Jones said.

The 2019 Disc and Dock Qualifying Competition is this weekend on Potter Road in Davison. Jones is the owner of Disc Dogs of Michigan LLC. The tournament goes down right in his HUGE backyard.

"People bring their dogs, sign up and have fun with them,” he said.

The dogs are from Michigan and other Midwest states. They're competing for world qualifying spots for the Skyhoundz Classic and the North America Diving Dogs.

"It's very rewarding for the handlers and the owners and families of the dogs. It's also rewarding as us Disc Dogs of Michigan to see dogs grow in the sport.”

While owners are out on the field preparing their dogs to give an amazing show, dogs are impatient to get going.

"They don't focus on anything but they're job at hand, there are a few that are nervous at times with the crowd, but they're like yea whatever let's go throw it,” Scoot said.

He said even if you don't have a dog, you're more than welcome to come and enjoy the show. It might even influence you to add a new member to your family.

"A lot of dogs they see out here have been rescued so maybe it will spark the bug in them to get out and rescue a dog.”

For more information, click the event link with this article.