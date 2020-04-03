WATCH: Talking to your teens during the pandemic; be honest and let them grieve

(04/03/2020) - Social isolation is a real concern, especially for those who feel alone and vulnerable during such a high stress time of uncertainty.

The pandemic has pushed the topic of mental health into the spotlight.

Flint native, certified personal development coach, and founder of "Too Legit to Quit", Whitney Foley spoke with ABC12 on the mental health of teens during these uncertain times.

Foley says parents shouldn't downplay what's happening and how their teens are feeling. Let them grieve, then help them get into a routine, a new normal.

Foley also notes, social isolation can lead to depression. Parents should allow kids to use technology to stay in touch with friends, especially now that school and sports are officially called off. Having "phone socials" to watch a movie together or play a game can make a difference.

Foley has launched a special, free virtual support group that your teens can utilize to talk things out, make new friends, or ask about any questions of feelings they might be struggling with. It's called The Personal Development Project and you can click HERE to join in.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Foley at whitney@toolegittoquit.org or visit her website Too Legit to Quit.

And remember, above all else, be honest with your teens when they ask questions... this is new for all of us and we're all in it together.

