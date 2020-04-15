Talks of strategically reopening parts of Michigan's economy are underway

(04/15/2020) - As the coronavirus cases in Michigan appear to be plateauing, plans to eventually reopen the state's economy are underway.

"There's realistic hope that we'll be able to get back to some sense of normalcy, and then continue to build on that," Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich said.

That's refreshing news for a state that's had more than one-million workers fighting for unemployment benefits.

Mounting frustration forced its way onto Lansing streets on Wednesday, with protesters complaining that Governor Whitmer's stay home order is crippling their businesses.

Ananich says there's a way to make sure it's done in a logical way that keeps people safe.

"I can tell you, I think the last thing people want is to have us open prematurely, thinking things are okay, forcing people back into the workplace, and then we see a surge, and we just shut down again. Shutting down, opening up, shutting down, opening up is a terrible idea," Ananich said.

States like New York and Washington are working with neighboring states in their respective regions to reopen the economy.

Here in the Midwest is no different, and at first, it may not look normal.

"You used to have a certain number of capacity in a restaurant or a store. That number needs to be less. You have to make sure that the employees have face masks, gloves, opportunities to take breaks. The customers coming in are also doing the same thing, and then you expand that, and you loosen it over time," Ananich said.

Going forward, Ananich says we'll need to depend on public health experts, as we continue rigorous testing and protecting worker safety, so all Michiganders trust going back to the workplace.

"I think we're starting to get a grasp on all aspects of this virus and that'll make it easier. Once we have all that information and all that data, working with different industries and workers and unions and other groups, we can figure out the safest way to do this," Ananich said.

Ananich says he doesn't see large gatherings like sporting events, concerts, and plays making a comeback any time soon. In the near future, however, he can see a number of businesses making a return with some new guidelines put in place.