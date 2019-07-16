Tall Ship Celebration expected to bring waves of business to Bay City

(07/16/2019) - With the Tall Ships making their way to Bay City, local merchants are expecting it to bring a big wave of business.

“The impact we estimate to be about $10 million every time we have the festival over three and a half days,” said Shirley Roberts, the producer of the Tall Ship Celebration.

Roberts said they've had people from 38 states and 28 countries attend the event.

And with them, they bring plenty of business.

"When people travel from a distance they tend to stay in our hotels, then they shop in stores and they eat in restaurants, buy gas, and that sort of thing,” said Roberts. “The impact is really far and wide."

July kicked off with the Fireworks, followed by Rockin’ the River and now the Tall Ship Celebration.

The three events back to back to back have Bay City's downtown business booming.

Looking back at the last time the Tall Ships were in town, Katie List with Half-Mile Homemade said it was a memorable weekend.

"It was crazy,” said Katie List, an employee at Half-Mile Homemade. “Meeting new people, people coming in for directions, advice, where to eat. It's nice to be able to share my hometown with the other people that come in.”

Peggy Wilderman, owner of Beatles and Beans Coffee Emporium says she looks forward to the business big events bring.

"Gosh, we just love it,” said Wilderman. “The flow of people coming it to Bay City."

The Tall Ships come once every three years and with it comes people from all over the world with a wide array of stories to share.

And that's one thing Wilderman loves about this event.

"We're another little world for them and to hear their stories when we get a few seconds to talk to them,” said Wilderman. “It's so interesting because like you said they are from all over the world but everyone knows the conversation around coffee. It's a worldly thing."

The nearly dozen ships will arrive in downtown Bay City on Thursday afternoon between 2 and 4 p.m.