Tall Ship celebration offers weekend of high seas fun in Bay City

(7/19/2019) - The sails are set for Bay City's Tall Ship celebration and hundreds of people are expected to attend.

"We're really excited to welcome all these visiting vessels and all of our guest to the festival to enjoy and celebrate Bay City's rich maritime history," said marketing director Scott Ellis.

Nine ships are tied to the dock of the Saginaw River. A few sailed from Canada and one traveled from Spain. Visitors are able to tour all the shops and meet pirates.

"It's really incredible," Ellis said.

There is something for everyone, including children's activities like face painting, coloring and make and take a small ship. Visitors of all ages can enjoy small boat building, musicians, pancakes with pirates and the International Maritime Music Festival.

"I think our community is the best port to host a festival like this. We are fortunate to have the river running through and have beautiful city parks on both sides of the river," Elliss said. "We are the four time port of the year winners for Tall Ship Celebration, so we're really proud of that."

Free parking is offered at General Motors Powertrain. Shuttles will be available for rides to the main gate, which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. all weekend.