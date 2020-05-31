Target temporarily closes Flint Township store amid nationwide George Floyd protests

(5/31/20) - The Target store in Flint Township is among a long list of stores across the country temporarily closed amid protests for George Floyd.

The company said Saturday employees would be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours, along with COVID-19 premium pay.

It also said staff members would be able to work at other nearby Target locations.

Floyd died on Memorial Day while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Prosecutors pointed to a video that showed a former police officer pressing a knee on Floyd's neck until he stopped breathing. They said Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter

The headquarters for Target is in Minneapolis. A store there was looted and destroyed last week during protests. Video showed the ransacked building with empty, overturned shelves.

The company said, "Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal."

Meanwhile, a peaceful protest was held in Flint Township Saturday night. Target was one of several stores the crowd passed by as it walked in unity.