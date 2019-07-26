Task force discusses how to stop elder abuse and prevent it from happening

(7/26/2019) - Preventing elder abuse is going to take a group effort, according to a task force that was formed to help prevent crimes against senior citizens.

From left, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein and Michigan Supreme Court Justice Megan Cavanagh listen during an Elder Abuse Task Force listening session.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and members of the task force, including two Michigan Supreme Court justices, brought their statewide listening tour to Bay County on Friday.

They heard some heartbreaking stories from people in attendance.

"My mother went from walking and talking and being able to communicate and everything to being overmedicated and being bound to a wheelchair," said one woman.

Everyone should be aware of warning signs and how to report their suspicions of elder abuse.

"What we need, every grocery store owner, church secretary, person on the street, hairdresser to know what to do when someone tells them something is wrong," said another woman.

Friday's event in Bay County's Bangor Township was the ninth stop for Nessel and Supreme Court Justices Richard Bernstein and Megan Cavanagh.

Nessel said 73,000 cases of elder abuse are reported every year in Michigan. Her office wants to hear the stories of abuse, physical, mental, and financial, and come up ways to prevent them from happening.

"It's been looked at. It's just, there haven't been any actual solutions that have been implemented," Nessel said.

The task force will try to change what's not working in helping seniors, even once cases to get into court.

"When you reach these certain phases of life, it's the court's responsibility to assist you, to make it better for you," Bernstein said.

The task force has learned that cooperation is the best way to ward off elder abuse and stop it before it happens.

"When you have law enforcement and adult protective services and financial institutions and caregivers and the probate courts, you get a better result," Cavanagh said.

Anyone who believes they are a victim or have witnessed elder abuse is asked to call an elder abuse hotline at 1-800-24-ABUSE.