Taste in Fenton draws hungry crowds, good eats for the 19th year

(8/7/2019) - Fenton is full of unique foods and eating competitions on Wednesday as part of the 19th annual Taste in Fenton.

More than 20 restaurants will be offering food samples and meals while competitors stuff themselves as fast as they can.

"It's a big staple event. It's been going on for 19 years and every year it grows and grows,” said event coordinator Lee Mitchell.

The event takes places from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Back Lawn of the Fenton Community & Cultural Center. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate.

“The overall feeling is, I really wanted to try that place, I haven’t been there yet and we always tell them to do a signature food or something new,” Shelly Day said. "It's kind of like a big family reunion type thing, people get to see each other every year at the Taste.”

Beale Street Smokehouse BBQ is one of the restaurants that will be there.

"We assemble some sandwiches, we have some ribs, cornbread, baked beans,” said owner Lisa Reading.

Organizers say Taste in Fenton gets bigger and better every year with new restaurants joining the lineup.

"We have some new restaurants obviously. Fenton is a growing city as it is and there's been some new restaurants coming into town like Ciao Italian Bistro and Andiamo,” Mitchell said.