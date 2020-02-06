Mid-Michigan teacher accused of sharing child pornography online

(2/6/2020) - A mid-Michigan elementary school teacher is facing two charges after police say he had child pornography on his computer.

Police arrested 44-year-old Kevin Patrick Quarles, who is an elementary school teacher at the International Academy of Saginaw, earlier this week. He was arraigned Thursday on charges of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

Police say none of Quarles' students at any school he's worked at were involved.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit began investigating Quarles after they obtained information that he was sharing child pornography on the internet.

Investigators seized electronic devices from Quarles and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.

“The individual’s employment was suspended immediately. The school’s leadership, including myself, is cooperating with the state and local authorities and is committed to the well-being of all of our students,” said School Director Kandi Thomas.