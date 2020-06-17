Teachers excited, hopeful to get back in the classroom this fall

(6/17/2020) - After months of learning from home, Mid-Michigan students will be heading back to class this fall.

Jennifer Burns, a special education teacher at Holly Academy, is excited and hopeful to get back in the classroom with students this fall.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said all K-12 schools in Michigan can reopen under Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start plan.

She laid out some basic guidelines and promised more information before the end of the month.

Jennifer Burns, a special education teacher at Holly Academy, literally was just thrilled by the announcement.

"I can't express to you how excited we are to hear that," Burns said. "I just hope it happens. I hope everything remains the same, and that we're able to go back."

She knows the specifics as far as health and safety haven't been outlined yet. That's going to come out June 30 in the Michigan's Return To School Roadmap.

But Buns and her director, Julie Kildee, already have been thinking about the what if's, the scenarios, the things that can change and change quickly. That's why they have three plans in place to make sure the learning process continues.

Those plans include everything's normal with kids in the classroom, a mix of classroom and virtual learning and complete virtual learning.