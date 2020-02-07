Teaching Mindfulness to keep kids calm and focused

Mental health has been brought to the forefront this year, as new statistics show 1 in 5 adults lives with a mental illness.

Some of the most common-- are linked to stress and anxiety.

First grade classrooms are often colorful and chaotic but there's a moment during the day and all is class and the focus is all about their minds.

The trickling of a waterfall, steady breaths in and out. This probably isn't the first thought for many when they think of a first grade class.

"When we first started the practice it took a lot," said teacher, Miranda Fuller.

A lot of focus and dedication for Fuller as she brought the practice of mindfulness into her Cook Elementary school classroom.

"I feel like they're able to self regulate better and calm themselves down and use those strategies at different parts of the day," said Fuller

Strategies that for Luca Bassis put him in a calming place, away from the everyday stress that can come with school.

"You get in your mindful body and mine is criss-cross apple sauce. I think about just like closing my eyes and relaxing like I'm on a boat,' he said.

Fuller teaches skills used in many mediation practices, but she makes them easy to understand for the young students.

"Just like a hot cocoa breath that miss fuller taught me," said another young student. "I smell it and when its too hot I blow on it."

Mindfulness isn't taught in every class-- but Fuller says, the practice is something that goes beyond those few moments and can be carried with them through their entire lives.

"If kids are constantly upset and letting their emotions get in the way then they're not going to learn, so I feel like its a vital component in the classroom. they're going to need to know how to give themselves that mental break," said Fuller.

While only some teachers have been trained in mindfulness, the effort is district wide.