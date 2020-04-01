‘Team Buddy’ promotes good deeds while social distancing

(4/1/2020) - The Team Buddy Forever Foundation was created in 2018, after Buddy Miller passed away from an inoperable brain tumor.

The 9-year-old’s Mom, Jeni Miller, said throughout his nearly two years of cancer treatments, Buddy was never worried about himself.

“‘Can I buy this for somebody, or can I, you know, can I give this money to the animal shelter?’” Miller explained. “It was just, nothing was ever about him, it was just really incredible and he was really like that his whole entire life.”

Miller said her son’s selflessness inspired her to ask others to act the same.

She took to Facebook this week to challenge kids across mid-Michigan to do one good deed while they’re in quarantine.

“There's just so many wonderful positive things that you can do,” Miller said. “And, the joy of having the time with your children it's just, obviously, priceless, especially to people like myself.”

Miller got emotional talking about the acts of what she calls ‘Buddy Love’ shared on the Facebook page. She shared photos with ABC12 of three New Lothrop boys cleaning up trash around their community and a young girl making masks for her Aunt who works in healthcare.

“It's very heartwarming,” Miller said through tears. “It’s been absolutely incredible and each message is so bittersweet as so much of all of our life is. We love to hear it and it warms our heart that he's touched so many and that he's done so many wonderful things yet, it's still very difficult.”

