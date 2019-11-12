'Tears of joy' after police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver 2 years later

(11/12/2019) - For two years, a memorial of balloons, stuffed animals and flowers has sat at Carton and Saginaw streets.

That's where two 13-year-old girls were hit after leaving a teen party across the street in August 2017.

Tuesday, two years later, their families learned the driver suspected of killing them will be held accountable.

"We've had tears of hurt, I mean just a lot, but right now these are tears of joy," Annina Banks said.

She described her niece, Ashyrinta Clemons, and the girl's best friend, Tatiana Brown, as sisters.

"They loved each other, went to school together," Banks said. "I think even as tragic as the accident was, they were together, they were together."

Banks has held rallies and fought to have meetings with the Flint Police Department, working to get answers on why the driver she believed killed them was never caught.

"I felt guilt for a long time and I think for awhile that guilt was just pushing me, but that justice took over that guilt. And so we're here," she said.

Flint police arrested a 27-year-old Grand Rapids man over the weekend. He has not been formally charged, so his name isn't being released.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office is charging him with eight felonies. Each count carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

"I want these babies to be able to rest; and hopefully, we can go through this process and they'll be able to do that," Banks said.

So what took so long to arrest the suspected driver?

"It's just excuse after excuse after excuse," Banks said.

The suspected drunk driver behind the wheel walked into the police station the next day, but was let go without even being questioned.

"I feel like, you know, their lives just didn't matter, they just didn't matter," Banks said.

She finally went above police to get answers in June of this year.

"It was brought to my attention by then State Representative Sheldon Neeley, who's now the mayor of Flint, asking me what's going on with this case," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

He immediately called a meeting with police.

"You never like a case to fall between the cracks and there's really no excuse. But in this particular instance, the officer who was investigating it himself got into trouble. And for one reason or another, the case did not get reassigned. And when it did get reassigned, it was on the back burner," Leyton said.

Since June, Leyton said the new lead detective has done extensive work, leading to the arrest of a 27-year-old Grand Rapids man over the weekend.

"We have some key witness statements that, we believe, place him behind the wheel," Leyton said. "We also have DNA of him on the steering wheel. It is his car that hit the two girls, we believe."

"Really I just started thanking the Lord, just started thanking the Lord. Tears of joy," Banks said. "Tears of joy."

Leyton added there was a woman in the front seat when the accident occurred. She's their key witness.

The man is expected to be formally charged Tuesday.