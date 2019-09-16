Ted Nugent scheduled to testify in support of deer, elk baiting before Legislature

(9/16/2019) - Rocker Ted Nugent, a Michigan native and hunting enthusiast, is planning to testify in support of deer and elk baiting before a legislative committee on Tuesday.

He is joining State Rep. Michelle Hoitenga of Manton to support her bill that would overturn Michigan's current ban on deer and elk baiting. They will speak to the House Government Operations Committee at 9 a.m. in Lansing.

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission issued a baiting ban for deer and elk in August 2018. The ban is designed to limit the spread of chronic wasting disease.

Some animal experts believe deer and elk congregating at baiting sites can spread the deadly disease. Nugent and Hoitenga question the science behind those claims.

House Bill 4687 would allow baiting during open hunting seasons for deer and elk. Hoitenga describes her bill as halting the overregulation of hunting activity in the state.