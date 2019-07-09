Teen accused of attacking man in Kroger parking lot found competent for trial

(7/9/2019) - The teen accused of brutally attacking a man outside the Kroger near Mt. Morris has been found mentally competent to stand trial.

That means the case against 17-year-old Garrett Summerfield will move forward with a preliminary hearing next month, during which a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Summerfield is charged as an adult with assault with intent to murder for an attack on Ron Lemmon last February.

He said Summerfield asked him for a cigarette outside the Kroger. When Lemmon refused to give him a cigarette or money to buy some, he said the teen started throwing punches.

Lemmon has said Summerfield smashed his head against his car window repeatedly, causing a concussion and significant facial trauma.

Summerfield is charged with assault with intent to murder and attempted unarmed robbery. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.