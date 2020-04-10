Teen accused of breaking into Lapeer County library twice in one week

(4/10/2020) - A teenage boy is accused of breaking into a Lapeer County library twice in a week and stealing a number of electronics.

The first break-in was reported around 9:30 a.m. on March 30 at the Lapeer District Library's branch on Main Street in Clifford. The break-in happened sometime the previous weekend.

The suspect smashed the front glass door to get inside, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office. Employees found a television, DVD players and DVD disks had been stolen.

A week later on April 6, a witness called 911 around 1 p.m. to report a teenage boy breaking the front glass door of the library again and go inside. Investigators have not said whether anything was stolen during the second break-in.

The suspect was last seen walking west on Clifford Road. Lapeer County sheriff deputies caught up with him walking on the road.

Investigators say the teen was involved with both break-ins and they recovered stolen property from the library from him.

Police released the teen to his parents while the Lapeer County Prosecutor's Office decides on which criminal charges to file in the case.