Teen drivers would have to put down cell phones under new legislation

(12/11/2019) - The Michigan House passed a bill Wednesday that would prohibit young drivers under age 18 from using a cell phone behind the wheel.

The bill from State Rep. Mary Manoogian, a Democrat from Birmingham, would prohibit any drivers under 18 from making a call, answering a call or using a phone for verbal communication.

Getting distracted by a phone, including texting, behind the wheel already is illegal for drivers of any age in Michigan.

“This is a matter of life and death,” said Manoogian. “Every year, distracted driving causes thousands of crashes in our state, resulting in preventable injuries and loss of life. As lawmakers, it is up to us to enact laws that keep Michiganders safe and this bill does just that."

Her bill specifically targets the youngest drivers. The law would not apply to individuals who are reporting accidents or other emergencies.

"Our young drivers are the most vulnerable to accidents and we need to do everything we can to protect them,” Manoogian said.

House Bill 4181 now moves to the Michigan Senate for consideration. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging senators to pass the bill quickly.

“As a mom, there’s nothing more important to me than the safety of my kids, and I know every parent in Michigan feels the same way,” Whitmer said.

She said Michigan needs better quality and safer roads.

“This bill will help us put an end to distracted driving, protect our kids, and ensure the safety of Michigan drivers," Whitmer said.