Teen facing 5 charges for allegedly bringing gun to Carman-Ainsworth basketball game

(12/16/2019) - A 17-year-old Flint boy is facing five criminal charges after allegedly bringing a handgun to Friday's night's Carman-Ainsworth vs. Grand Blanc basketball game.

The incident is leading to new security measures, including metal detectors, at future Carman-Ainsworth athletic events beginning with Tuesday's basketball games.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced charges of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, resisting or obstructing police and two felony firearms charges against the teen on Monday.

The teen is not being identified because he has not appeared in court for arraignment on the charges.

Leyton said police spotted the 17-year-old, who has no connection to either school, in the stands with the outline of a handgun in the front pocket of his hoodie and his hands in the pocket.

Officers walked up the bleachers to talk with the teen, but he quickly took off away from them down the bleachers and into a hallway. Police again noticed the outline of a handgun in his pocket during the chase, Leyton said.

The teen eventually was arrested and the handgun was located in a bathroom. No injuries were reported.

"Students and staff should feel safe on school property and fans of our sports teams should be able to enjoy a ball game without fear of unlawful activity or guns causing a threat to their safety," Leyton said.

Carman-Ainsworth and Grand Blanc canceled the remainder of Friday night's game and will attempt to make it up on Jan. 2. Carman-Ainsworth schools are instituting new security measures for athletics, including a ban on bags and the new metal detectors.