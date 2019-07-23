Teen facing murder charge after carjacking, crash that killed grandmother

(7/23/2019) - The teenagers police say carjacked a woman in Flint, led police on a pursuit and caused a deadly crash could spend the rest of their lives in prison.

A 17-year-old boy is facing eight charges after the incident on July 18 that left 57-year-old Alison Looney dead and her 60-year-old husband in critical condition. He is facing the following charges:

-- Felony murder.

-- Carjacking.

-- First-degree fleeing a police officer.

-- Second-degree fleeing a police officer.

-- Reckless driving causing death.

-- Reckless driving causing serious injury.

-- Driving on a suspended license causing death.

-- Driving on a suspended license causing serious injury.

A 19-year-old woman faces a charge of carjacking. Both could spend the rest of their lives in prison if convicted.

Police say both suspects carjacked a 2009 Dodge Charger from a party store parking lot at Ballenger Highway in Corunna Road in Flint around 2 a.m. July 18.

A Michigan State Police trooper spotted the stolen car and started a pursuit. The 17-year-old allegedly drove through a red light at the intersection of Home and Martin Luther King avenues, hitting the Looneys' car.

The Looneys were driving home from the hospital at the time, hours after their 18-year-old grandson JaJuan Demps was pronounced dead from a shooting hours earlier in the 200 block of Holbrook Avenue.