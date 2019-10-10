Teen gets 1 year in jail for brutally attacking retiree outside Kroger

(10/10/2019) - The teen accused of brutally attacking a man outside the Kroger in Genesee Township has been sentenced to one year in jail.

The victim, Ron Lemmon, said back in February that 17-year-old Garrett Summerfield started throwing punches when he refused to give the him a cigarette.

Lemmon suffered a concussion and significant facial trauma.

Summerfield was originally facing up to life in prison for assault with intent to murder, but he pleaded guilty in September to two lesser charges.

Summerfield will serve 36 months probation once he's released from jail.