Teen killed in dirt bike race in Tuscola County

(06/23/19) -A teen dies while taking part in dirt bike race in Tuscola County.

It happened Saturday around 4PM, at Baja Acres in Arbela Township.

Deputies say the 15 year old rider somehow went down during the race.

He fell off his bike and was run over by other racers.

CPR was performed by medical staff on scene and the Lifenet helicopter was dispatched.

Attempts to save the rider were unsuccessful.

The rider is from Cambridge Illinois. Family were present and other family were notified.