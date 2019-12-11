Teen killed while walking to bus stop in Ottawa County

(12/11/2019) - Police say a teenager was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking to a school bus stop in western Michigan's Ottawa County.

The 16-year-old girl attended West Ottawa High School. The sheriff's office says she was walking west along a street when she was struck by a vehicle traveling east around 7:15 a.m Wednesday.

The driver told deputies that she didn't see the teen until the time of impact.

