Teen mother delivers baby by herself in family kitchen

(07/10/19) - You never know what you can do until you do it.

A young Flint mom is living proof of that. Her baby delivery story is far from ordinary.

Takara Brown, 17, definitely has a calmness about her, which likely helped her get through one of the most intense situations of her life.

Aside from some minor contractions she was having, July 5 started off pretty normal for Brown, who at that point was just one week away from her due date.

"My sister was telling me something about Braxton Hicks, so I thought maybe I was having those, 'cause they were like slight pains. I knew it wasn't excruciating so I thought I was fine," Brown said.

She said her water didn't break either. But little London was ready to make her debut anyway.

After feeling her baby's head, Brown said she knew she had to act quickly. She grabbed a towel in the kitchen and used what she learned from her mom and sister to safely deliver her child.

"Apparently I went into a little bit of panicking," Brown said. "I was scared a little bit, but I knew I had to do it for her so I had to set that to the side."

Takara said she screamed when pushing London out. That's when her siblings ran downstairs to help her and to clear the baby's airway.

Her sister then called their mother, Talecia Smith, to tell her what happened.

"'Takara just had the baby on the kitchen floor.' I'm like, what? I'm thinking she's playing with me," Smith said.

But it wasn't a joke. By the time Smith got home, the ambulance had arrived.

"The paramedics was like, 'Y'all need to move, we need to cut the cord.' And I'm just like, I had a big placenta just sitting in the middle of the floor and I'm just like 'Oh, my God,'" Smith said.

Takara and London were checked out at the hospital, where she received praise for how she handled the situation. Her newborn is healthy and doing well.

"She handled her business and I'm so proud of her because I know I couldn't have done it," Smith said.

Smith has two other granddaughters -- but this is the first time one was delivered in such a unique way.