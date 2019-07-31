Teen pleads to lesser charge in case of two bodies found in Flint River

(7/31/19) - A Flint teen will serve prison time in the case of two bodies are found floating under a door in the Flint River.

The bodies were found in July of 2018 between Lyman and Lewis Streets along the Flint River Trail near I-475.

Cheveyo Molina is one of three people charged in connection with the case.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the 17-year-old's charge was downgraded to second degree murder.

The charge carries a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Molina is set to be sentenced in October.

Molina is also required to testify against two other people charged.

