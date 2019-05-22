Teen sickened after drinking toilet water given to him by classmates, Pa. police say

Two 15-year-old girls are considered suspects in a Pennsylvania State Police investigation into a case of aggravated assault in which they reportedly gave a classmate a mixture of urine and toilet water.

According to authorities, a 15-year-old student at Penncrest High School became sick after drinking from a water bottle that had both urine and toilet water added to it. He reportedly suffered an infection related to E. coli poisoning.

The victim came forward to police May 11, four days after the incident allegedly happened.

Police say two 15-year-old girls are considered suspects in the case, which is being investigated as aggravated assault. According to state law, aggravated assault is when an “action causes serious bodily injury to another and shows an extreme indifference to human life.”

One parent expressed her shock at the allegations, saying she believes criminal charges are warranted.

"It’s very sad what the youth is doing today to other students. It is very sad. You can’t even trust drinking a bottle of water,” parent Anna Sgambato said.

Sources claim the high school disciplined the suspects, but it’s unclear to what extent.

The Rose Tree Media School District said it “does not comment on allegations, accurate or inaccurate, related to students or personnel, or to the accuracy or inaccuracy of statements made to the [Pennsylvania State Police].”

Police have not commented on any details as to the motivation behind the alleged incident.

No charges have been filed in the case.

