Teen's baking business, Cupcakes By Lauren, finds lots of sweet tooths

(10/31/2019) - "It's kind of crazy to me to think about like, this is not where I pictured myself to be at all. And, it all just happened so fast," Lauren Skinner said.

Looking back to 3 years ago, she said she decided to bake cupcakes from scratch for the first time when she was in 8th grade.

And it turns out, she was pretty good at it!

"And then, when I entered high school, I took an Intro to Entrepreneurship class, where I decided to choose a cupcake bakery to base all of my assignments on," Skinner explained.

That laid the foundation for what has now become Cupcakes By Lauren.

"I tried multiple recipes of the same thing and found out what works and what doesn't and kind of created my own recipes that worked best for me," the business owner said.

More than 40 flavors later, word's gotten out and the requests haven't stopped. The now-16-year-old has booked showers, birthdays, open houses and even weddings.

"I was like okay, I don't know where this is going, but I'm along for the ride," Skinner said.

The once wannabe doctor now has her eyes on culinary school with the hopes of opening a bakery one day.

Like any good businesswoman, the Owosso High School honor student is already marketing her hard work online and on social media. And, she's also very humble.

"Of course, the support of my community, my family, my friends, all that has definitely contributed to my success and where I am," she said. "There's so many opportunities and places I can go with it, that it's kind of like overwhelming but in a good way. It's exciting!"

From January to July of this year, she calculated she had made more than 2-thousand cupcakes.

You can order your own through her website or the 'Cupcakes By Lauren' Facebook page.

